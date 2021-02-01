Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United players paused in the second minute of their match to pay their respects to the late Motjeka Madisha.

Both Sundowns and Chippa stopped play to honour the defender with a minute's applause. Madisha wore the No 2 jersey at Masandawana before he passed away in a tragic car accident on 12 December 2020.

The Brazilians then went on to beat the Chilli Boys 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the DStv Premiership this past Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

WATCH: Sundowns, Chippa pay their respects to the late Madisha