Watch: Sundowns, Chippa pay their respects to the late Madisha
Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United players paused in the second minute of their match to pay their respects to the late Motjeka Madisha.
Both Sundowns and Chippa stopped play to honour the defender with a minute's applause. Madisha wore the No 2 jersey at Masandawana before he passed away in a tragic car accident on 12 December 2020.
The Brazilians then went on to beat the Chilli Boys 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the DStv Premiership this past Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.
The Sundowns and Chippa players pause in the second minute of their match to pay their respects to Motjeka Madisha, who wore the 2⃣ jersey for Masandawana 💛#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/F5wPhhvwZNJanuary 31, 2021
