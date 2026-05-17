How to watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Free Streams & TV Information for Casemiro farewell

Watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest as the Red Devils play their final home game of the season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United are back in the UEFA Champions League and have mighty Michael Carrick to thank.

The Red Devils look set to make the former Middlesbrough boss their next permanent head coach, with the club drawing up a two-year deal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest for free? USA Network is available via YouTube TV (10-days free) and will broadcast Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest in America. US residents travelling abroad can unlock their free trial with a VPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Man Utd vs Notts Forest

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while you can also access it via NOW Sports.

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

You can watch the game for FREE via YouTube TV, with the details available down below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest. Prices start at AU$32/month, making it a great option for Aussie sports fans.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Manchester United will ring in their club awards on Sunday as players are set to be presented to the crowd before the game with Forest.

The biggest news is that 15-year-old star JJ Gabriel has been named the club's Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year, the youngest-ever recipient of the accolade.

Set to be involved with first-team affairs next season, pre-season will be a chance for the teenager to show fans what he can do at senior level.

Casemiro is also set to say farewell, in what will be his final appearance at Manchester United before he departs in the summer.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Nottingham Forest's season has ended with a European semi-final and survival in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees have gone through managers like hot snot and have finally seen Vitor Pereira steer them to safety.

Morgan Gibbs-White may be involved after his awful injury against Chelsea, which would be a huge boost.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sporting their new home kit for next season, we expect United to win this one.