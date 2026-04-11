'Chelsea have issues behind the scenes and Enzo Fernandez could end up costing Liam Rosenior his job. Leaving him out of the team is a big call to make' Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column

I’ll start off this week by talking about Harry Maguire’s new deal at Manchester United. He’s been outstanding and has never spoken out after being ridiculed and having the armband taken from him. He’s just got on with his football and is reaping the rewards now. To get another year with the option of a further year, is good for him.

I know he had to take a pay cut, but he was one of the highest-paid players there and is still playing for a huge club in Manchester United. He’ll want to play at the highest level for as long as possible, and I think it's a great deal for both parties.

Clinton was speaking on behalf of Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers.