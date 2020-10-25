Watch: Sundowns punish Chiefs in DStv opener

Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns began their title defence with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from new signings Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus as well as a late penalty from the reigning Player of the Season Themba Zwane handed Sundowns all three points.

The win took Sundowns to the top of the table, while the defeat meant Amakhosi dropped down to the bottom of the table after the opening round of fixtures.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns