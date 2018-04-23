WATCH: Translator wins Klopp's approval after lengthy response
Jurgen Klopp has never been known for brevity in his news conferences, as one Italian translator found out on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with the efforts of a translator as he previewed Liverpool's Champions League semi-final clash with Roma.
The German, who has never been one to keep his answers brief, gave the man tasked with translating for the Italian media a serious challenge at Monday's news conference.
Initially amazed that one of his responses sounded so lengthy in Italian, Klopp later turned into a smiling spectator as another long-winded answer was recounted in painstaking detail for the visiting reporters.
The translator's efforts even earned a "bravo!" from the Liverpool manager, as you can see in the video below!
"Was my answer that long?""What a man!"A very patient Italian translator was the star of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool-Roma news conference... April 23, 2018
