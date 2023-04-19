WATCH: Why Frank Lampard is a GENIUS

Frank Lampard may have returned to Chelsea with four defeats on the bounce – but the Blues' interim manager is a genius.

No, really – and we're not talking about his playing career, which admittedly, has cast a rather large shadow over his time in the dugout. Lampard has one win in the last 17 in management and yet somehow, he has stumbled upon exactly what he needs to do while in temporary charge at Stamford Bridge.

OK, so Chelsea may have lost to Real Madrid, effectively ending their season and giving the west Londoners and their fans absolutely nothing to look forward to until August – but the manner in which the confidence-shattered Blues lost the game was not exactly catastrophic.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard simply picked his most hard-working XI – and the team were devoid of many things… but not determination

For much of the game against Real Madrid, Chelsea had more of the ball, better chances and they ended up running more than their counterparts.

Adam points out in the video above (opens in new tab) that eyebrows were raised when Lampard named a side without the incredible wealth of attacking talent that owner Todd Boehly has invested in over the last year – but actually, in the short-term, he might just have found a solution to the Blues' woes.

This Chelsea team looked more resolute than they have done of late. The challenge now for the misfiring superstars that have been brought into the fold is to try and displace some of these harder workers…

