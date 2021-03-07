Watch: Zinnbauer, Ndlovu and Malesela react after Pirates beat Chippa to go second

View the post-match thoughts of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, man-of-the-match Siphesihle Ndlovu and Chippa United coach Dan Malesela following the Sea Robbers' 3-0 win over the Chilli Boys which lifted Zinnbauer’s team up to second on the log.

Pirates were 2-0 up at the break following a mistake from keeper Ayanda Mtshali was beaten to the ball and left stranded by Deon Hotto, who tapped home into an empty net, before Makaringe’s deflected effort double the Buccaneers lead.

Chippa tried to get back into the game but were met by a determined Pirates side who sealed the three points with a late goal from Ben Motshwari.

Watch Zinnbauer’s interview:

Watch Ndlovu’s interview:

Watch Malesela’s interview: