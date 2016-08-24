Watford bring in Janmaat from Newcastle

Watford have completed the signing of Netherlands international defender Daryl Janmaat from Newcastle United on a four-year deal.

The financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed, with Watford reported to have agreed a fee in the region of £7.5million for the 27-year-old right-back.

Janmaat has been capped 27 times by his country and joined Newcastle from Feyenoord in July 2014.

He made 77 appearances for the club across all competitions but was part of the side that was relegated from the top flight under Rafael Benitez last term.

Janmaat's signing follows Watford's double swoop to secure the services of Sunderland centre-back Younes Kaboul and Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra last week.

The Hornets are without a win under new boss Walter Mazzarri, having followed an opening day 1-1 draw at Southampton with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. On Tuesday they were knocked out of the League Cup by League One Gillingham.