Watford have regained competitive edge - Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores believes that Watford's 1-1 draw with Everton showed a return of his team's competitive edge.

Watford went into Saturday's Premier League game at Vicarage Road having lost four successive top-flight matches, and fell behind in first-half injury time when James McCarthy capitalised on a mistake from Miguel Britos to slot home.

However, Flores' side fought back to level almost immediately as Jose Holebas headed home from a corner, leaving the Spaniard satisfied.

"It was a fair result. The most important thing for us was to have the feeling that we had the legs and the power. So I’m happy," the former Atletico Madrid manager told BBC Sport.

"It’s like we forgot a little to be competitive in the Premier League. We were competitive in the FA Cup and it’s time to recuperate that power - this team has played really well this season.

"The players knew the plan of defending high and sometimes creating opportunities in attack.

"It was important to score as we didn't deserve to go into half time behind. It was very hard for us, it was nice we were able to draw level before half time."