Watford influx continues as Juardo joins

Watford have signed Spanish playmaker Jose Manuel Jurado from Spartak Moscow as they continue to overhaul their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Vicarage Road, becoming the club's 10th signing since gaining promotion from the Championship.

Jurado will link up with a Spanish compatriot in Hertfordshire in the form of coach Quique Flores, himself a new arrival after Slavisa Jokanovic's exit.

A product of Real Madrid's youth set-up, Jurado's career was kickstarted at neighbouring Atletico before spells in Germany with Schalke and Russia with Spartak.