Watford must silence St James' Park - Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores has challenged his Watford side to "create silence in the stands" when they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

The Hornets secured their first win of the Premier League season against Swansea City last weekend thanks to Odion Ighalo's goal and face a home team who have failed to score in four successive top-flight matches.

Flores, however, has warned his players not to take Newcastle lightly and believes keeping the crowd subdued will be crucial to their chances.

"We must not underestimate Newcastle," the Spaniard said. "That is important. They have not started very well but I know their players and we have analysed their matches from the past year.

"We respect Newcastle very much. They are a very historical team for the Premier League and they have Steve McClaren in charge who I respect very much as a coach.

"So they have a good leader and they have very good players. They are playing in a stadium with 55,000 fans so that means there is going to be high pressure.

"But it is interesting for us and in these type of matches it is important to create silence in the stands.

"Our target is to create silence and if we win in that stadium it would be amazing for the players and their confidence.

"We know how difficult it will be and the most difficult thing to do after your first win is to win again.

"That is what I have told the players. It is the mentality I want to transmit. I am not thinking about the opponent, I am only thinking about us."

Flores is also expecting McClaren to spring a tactical surprise as he goes in search of his first league win in charge of the Magpies.

"When you have played five matches and you haven't found a result then it is possible they will change something," said the 50-year-old.

"They have many different options in their team so maybe they will change. That is what we are expecting.

"We mainly think about us but we respect the opponent. Maybe Newcastle will change their shape or their players and we will have to be clever on the pitch."