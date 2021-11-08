Watford reach agreement to sign goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in January

Watford have reached an agreement to sign Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in January, the club have announced.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international will join the Hornets on a five-and-a-half-year deal when the transfer window opens on January 1 but will return to his Eredivisie club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Okoye is first choice for Sparta and has started all 12 league matches this term, conceding 19 goals for the Dutch strugglers.

He has made 13 appearances for Nigeria since his debut in 2019.

Ben Foster, Watford’s long-term number one, initially lost his place to Daniel Bachmann at the beginning of the season but has started the last seven Premier League matches.

He turns 39 in April and his contract is due to expire in the summer.