Watford set for Deeney injury boost

Watford are set to be handed an injury boost with the return of captain Troy Deeney.

Deeney, who has been sidelined since August following a knee operation, was an unused substitute in Watford’s victory against Everton before the international break.

But the 31-year-old forward could start in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets, under new manager Quique Sanchez Flores, have lost just once in their last five league outings, but have the worst scoring record in the top flight with only eight goals this season.

“Troy looks really well in training, so he’s ready,” said Flores. “He feels much better.

“Little by little he’s progressing, he’s ready, he wants to play of course, he’s wishing to get on the pitch and it’s always good news for us to have him for the game.

“He understands perfectly what we need, what we feel, what is the necessity of the club, what is the necessity of the team, how he can transmit to the players the importance of every single match – the personal effect of Deeney is very necessary for us.”

Deeney’s return to action is welcome news to Flores, who is without Roberto Pereyra, Tom Cleverley, Domingos Quina, Sebastian Prodl and Danny Welbeck through injury, while Christian Kabasele is suspended for the visit of Burnley

Watford’s record signing Ismaila Sarr is, however, set to be available after recovering from a knock while playing for Senegal against Congo.

Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray scored for Watford as the club recorded their first three points of the season with a 2-0 victory at Norwich earlier this month.

Rooted to the foot of the table when Flores took over from Javi Gracia, the Hornets are now 18th, three points away from safety.

“It’s a long process, but little by little you can enjoy the small things that are changing,” added Flores. “I want to go for positive feelings. It’s what we want.”