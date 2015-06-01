Watford sign Austria defender Prodl

Watford have continued their recruitment ahead of a return to the Premier League with the signing of defender Sebastian Prodl.

The Austria centre-back has signed a five-year-deal at Vicarage Road after his seven-season spell with Werder Bremen came to an end.

Prodl follows former Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes in moving to Watford following their promotion from the Championship.

Prodl played in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in his time at the Weserstadion.

The ex-Sturm Graz man also won the DFB-Pokal with Werder and made 24 appearances last season, scoring three goals as Viktor Skrypnyk's men finished 10th in the Bundesliga.