Watson relishing Kilmarnock tie

Keith Watson insists a confident Ross County side are focused on building on their winning run when they visit Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Staggies have won both of their Ladbrokes Premiership matches since the international break, beating St Mirren at home before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Motherwell last time out.

Ross County come up against a Killie side who also won back-to-back games prior to last weekend’s defeat at Celtic Park.

And while defender Watson is steeling himself for a difficult game, he is keen to keep the positive run going.

In a video on Ross County’s Twitter account, he said: “I think it’s going to be a difficult game. They’ve been on a decent run of form as well.

“It’s got the makings to be a good game.

“We’re full of confidence, the boys are buzzing. You can see that in training as well.

“It’s hard to win back-to-back in this league but we’ve done it and we’re looking to build on that.”

Watson hailed the character shown by Ross County at Fir Park as Ross Stewart scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions two minutes before the end to snatch all three points.

He wants his side to keep the momentum going.

“We found ourselves 1-0 down against Motherwell and the team showed great spirit and fight to get back level,” added Watson.

“The team is full of confidence at the minute and long may it continue.”