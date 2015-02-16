Watzke: Bayern wanted more Dortmund players

The Bundesliga champions brought Gotze and Lewandowski to Munich from Signal Iduna Park in 2013 and 2014 respectively, with Dortmund having previously been Bayern's main challengers for the title prior to this season's slump.

Prior to Marco Reus agreeing his new deal with Dortmund earlier this month, the Germany international was heavily linked with becoming the next player to make the move south.

And Watzke - who hit out at Bayern counterpart Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's claims that Reus had a release clause in his previous deal - revealed the Bundesliga leaders were interested in more Dortmund players.

"With Gotze and Lewandowski they took our best two players and we lost two pieces of our heart," he told Kicker, before also discussing why he feels the German public hold his club in high regard.

"Bayern Munich were also interested in some other players of Borussia Dortmund.

"We enjoy the highest sympathy values, so that's why we are a real threat for Bayern Munich. We don't polarise strongly and that's why we come across as very likeable."