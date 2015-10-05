Watzke dismisses Dortmund's Bundesliga prospects

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes no team can stop Bayern Munich from winning the Bundesliga title.

Bayern stretched their advantage at the Bundesliga summit to seven points after eight matches thanks to a comprehensive 5-1 win over Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

But irrespective of that result, Watzke does not think his club would have been able to challenge Bayern's dominance over the course of a campaign.

"Yes, the championship is decided," he said. "I have already said that before our game against Bayern Munich.

"In Germany the situation is similar to the situation in France. There is one strong team - in Germany Bayern Munich, in France PSG - with an unbelievable economic power.

"It is not possible for us to catch up with Bayern Munich."

Nevertheless, Watzke was still confident of getting one over on their rivals over 90 minutes and he pulled no punches in outlining his disappointment with the weekend's result.

"To be honest, I still feel like s***," he added. "I didn't expect that we would lose in such a bad way.

"We all know that Bayern Munich has the best resources in Germany but it is possible to beat Bayern Munich in 90 minutes. We beat them in the cup last year.

"That loss [on Sunday] hurts and I just hate it to lose a game.

"We will learn from that defeat. By the way that was just our first defeat under the new coach [Thomas Tuchel]."