Wayne Rooney plots Manchester United return after retirement

Wayne Rooney wants to return to Manchester United as a coach when he retires from playing.

After a single season at Everton in 2017/18, United's all-time record goalscorer joined DC United.

The striker is under contract with the MLS side until 2020 and is weighing up his options beyond that.

The 33-year-old has an option to extend his stay in the American capital, but The Sun report that he would love to re-join the Red Devils once he hangs up his boots.

Former United players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Nicky Butt are back at Old Trafford in a coaching capacity.

And Rooney, who is currently doing his coaching badges, would reportedly be interested in following suit in the future.

His wife Coleen is said to fancy a move home from America, and ex-Red Rooney could find a welcoming home back in Manchester.

READ MORE

LIST 10 overpriced transfers that absolutely worked out

EH?! 9 really weird things you might have missed in football this summer

TV Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world