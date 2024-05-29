Wayne Rooney's role in doubt after Plymouth appointment

By
published

Wayne Rooney may be rethinking commitments this summer, following over-committing himself

Wayne Rooney was recently announced as the new manager of Plymouth Argyle.
Wayne Rooney was recently announced as the new manager of Plymouth Argyle.

Wayne Rooney's summer role with the BBC has been cast in doubt after his recent managerial appointment.

The 38-year-old is set to take charge of Plymouth Argyle in his next role as boss, just four months after he departed Birmingham City.

Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.