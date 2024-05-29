Wayne Rooney's role in doubt after Plymouth appointment

Wayne Rooney was recently announced as the new manager of Plymouth Argyle.

Wayne Rooney's summer role with the BBC has been cast in doubt after his recent managerial appointment.

The 38-year-old is set to take charge of Plymouth Argyle in his next role as boss, just four months after he departed Birmingham City.

Initially announced as a pundit for this summer's European Championships in Germany, Rooney's time will have to be managed given the Pilgrims' pre-season preparations.

Plymouth's first pre-season friendly is at Exmouth Town on July 9. That is the same day as one of Euro 2024's semi-finals.

But if England finishes top of their group, progression means they would not be on the side of the draw scheduled for that day, preventing Rooney from needing to be in attendance in Germany.

Argyle finished 21st in the Championship last season and parted ways with former boss Ian Foster in April.

Forward Morgan Whittaker has attracted attention from Italy and the 23-year-old netted 20 goals in 50 appearances in 2023/24.

Sporting Lisbon are also said to be showing interest in a player who is highly thought of at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney's appointment was met with a mixed reaction, especially given his past spell at Birmingham City where he won just two of his fifteen games in charge.

“Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career – and I would like to thank the Chairman and Board for the faith they have shown in me," he said following the annoucement of his arrival.

"This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.

“I have experienced first-hand how talented the existing group of players is here – and also the incredible atmosphere at Home Park. The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it. I can’t wait for the Championship season to start in August.”

