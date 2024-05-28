'I went golfing with Donald Trump with snipers in the bushes' - Wayne Rooney on surreal experience

New Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney shared the story of the strange experience of golfing with the former US president

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he once went golfing with disgraced former US president Donald Trump and disgraced former New York mayor Rudi Giuliani – and was left stunned by the presence of snipers all around them as they went around the course.

Speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, Rooney was asked who his most famous partner on the links was, replying: “Donald Trump.

