'I went golfing with Donald Trump with snipers in the bushes' - Wayne Rooney on surreal experience
New Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney shared the story of the strange experience of golfing with the former US president
Wayne Rooney has revealed that he once went golfing with disgraced former US president Donald Trump and disgraced former New York mayor Rudi Giuliani – and was left stunned by the presence of snipers all around them as they went around the course.
Speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, Rooney was asked who his most famous partner on the links was, replying: “Donald Trump.
“The maddest thing about it was we had [Rudi] Guiliani in the buggy behind us, then there were about 50-100 golf buggies that were all security. There was a boat in the lake with snipers, there were snipers in the bushes, and I was like ‘what’s going on here?!’”
Wayne Rooney hoping to prove a point at Plymouth Argyle
The former Manchester United and England striker has just taken his first steps back into management, taking up the reins at Championship club Plymouth Argyle.
The Pilgrims were newly-promoted from League One last season and successfully avoided the drop, but are keen to get back on the trajectory they looked to be on under promotion-winning manager Steven Schumacher – a former Everton academy teammate of Rooney’s.
Schumacher departed for Stoke City midway through the season, and while his replacement Ian Foster initially made a decent start, a run of just five points from his last ten games in charge meant he did not last long in the job.
Speaking before his appointment at Plymouth was confirmed, Rooney admitted that he felt he had something to prove having had a similar experience with fellow relegation battlers Birmingham City.
Rooney lasted just 15 games, claiming just two wins, and Birmingham were ultimately unsuccessful in their efforts to avoid sliding into League One.
“Obviously I want to get back into management, it’s something I want to do and prove to myself,” Rooney added. “The last one, I was disappointed with myself with the results but also with how it ended.”
