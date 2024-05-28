Wayne Rooney stokes bitter rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi GOAT comment

Wayne Rooney was speaking to Gary Neville on the latest episode of The Overlap

Wayne Rooney featured on the latest episode The Overlap alongside Gary Neville.
Wayne Rooney featured on the latest episode The Overlap alongside Gary Neville. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has admitted Lionel Messi is the best player to have ever played the game.

Having played at the top level for almost 20 years, Rooney is still widely considered himself as one of the most talented footballers in the modern era.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.