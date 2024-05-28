Wayne Rooney stokes bitter rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi GOAT comment
Wayne Rooney was speaking to Gary Neville on the latest episode of The Overlap
Wayne Rooney has admitted Lionel Messi is the best player to have ever played the game.
Having played at the top level for almost 20 years, Rooney is still widely considered himself as one of the most talented footballers in the modern era.
But with the conversation often a comparison between Messi and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne has stood firm on his opinion of the Argentina superstar.
Featuring on the latest episode of The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, Rooney doubled down on his view regarding both Messi and CR7.
“I think Messi, he’s the best ever," began the former Manchester United forward. "I get a lot of stick for saying Messi where it’s as if, ‘How can you say Messi, it’s Ronaldo.’
"I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo – they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game.
"For me, Messi has just got that little bit more flare, which I like in a player, so that’s the reason.”
It is perhaps no surprise that Rooney has picked Messi, given his coming together with Ronaldo in the past. Despite sparking up quite the relationship during their times at Old Trafford, the pair were involved in a heated spat during the 2006 World Cup.
After Rooney stamped on former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho during England's clash with Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, Ronaldo seemed to help referee Horacio Elizondo in his decision to send off Rooney.
Causing widespread conflict, the former Everton man has since reflected on his actions and his relationship with CR7.
“The red card in the World Cup was my lowest moment in football," said Rooney.
"That was a difficult one because I remember going in the dressing room and thinking, if we go through, I’m suspended for the semi-final and final if we get there. If we don’t, it’s your fault. It was horrible.”
