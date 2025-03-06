'We always joked we were the best pub team in the world. We genuinely were. We still went for a drink together, even when we lost' Kasper Schmeichel opens up on his time at Leicester City

By
published

Kasper Schmeichel won the Premier League and FA Cup with Leicester

Claudio Ranieri and Kasper Schmeichel
Premier League winners Claudio Ranieri and Kasper Schmeichel at Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel played a big part in one of English football’s most extraordinary achievements but is keen to credit team spirit as the driving force.

The Celtic goalkeeper won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015-16 and followed it up with the Foxes’ first FA Cup win five years later. In between those incredible successes, Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with three fellow passengers and the pilot in a helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel looks back fondly at his time with the late Vichai and told former players Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright about the heart behind the throne in Leicester’s golden season.

Leicester ‘were a different club’

The late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

The late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Schmeichel expressed his view that the Foxes were no ordinary team when they won the Premier League nine years ago.

“We had quite a set core at Leicester and we were a different club,” he said. “We always joked we were the best pub team in the world. We genuinely were. We still went for a drink together, even when we lost.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa scores his team's first goal past Kasper Schmeichel of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC at Villa Park on January 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Aston Villa/Getty Images)

Kasper Schmeichel replaced Joe Hart as Celtic's number one last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

38-year-old Schmeichel, who was ranked at no. 92 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League players of all time, joined Celtic from Anderlecht last summer, played more than 400 league matches in goal for Leicester.

“We also had an owner who was so different to anything I’ve ever experienced and probably ever will experience,” he said of Vichai.

“He did things right, and he was the catalyst for all this. Win or lose, we were having a good time – that was what it was about. He would take us out for dinners, he’d make sure that regardless of if we won or lost, that we’d still finish the evening properly.

“He never demanded us to win, he just demanded that we give our best. If we’d given our best, that’s what he said, ‘That’s all I can ask for’. He went above and beyond for every single player, but more than anything, he drove the collective.”

Claudio Ranieri lifts the Premier League trophy as Leicester City manager, 2016

Leicester's Premier League win was one of the greatest achievements in modern English football (Image credit: Alamy)

Vichai’s positive impact on his players lives, said Schmeichel, was a big influence on what Leicester achieved against all the odds in 2015 and then 2016.

“There was always an event and these amazing things that you’d never get to do. Meeting royalty at polo matches because his son played polo.

“If your family went on holiday to Thailand, he’d make sure they were looked after. He just looked after everyone and that just meant that everyone was willing to go that extra mile.”

Kasper Schmeichel was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about stories
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.

'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.

Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.

'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly

See more latest
Most Popular
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.
'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly
Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, greets player Harvey Elliott after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France.
Liverpool report: Huge transfer u-turn on the horizon, following PSG display
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ruben Amorim, head coach of Manchester United, looks on with Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on January 16, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
'To attribute Antony's lack of success at Manchester United solely to his physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality - he has become one of the best players since joining Real Betis': Antony's agent hits back at Ruben Amorim
Myles Lewis-Skelly
JULES BREACH: Football should champion personalities in the game and embrace the humour and mischief of goal celebrations - not punish them
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Premier League injury update
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United lining up move for Manchester City academy graduate: report
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates with Jonny Evans and team mates as he assists with a goal for Jamie Vardy during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
'I was thinking, "This could be my last ever game on English soil". I appreciate every game now, a lot more than ever, and I love it': Premier League legend admits career in England is likely over after 14 years
Paulo Fonseca file photo
'It goes without saying that this an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour: it is strictly incompatible with these functions' Portuguese caoch banned for nine months after remarkable referee confrontation
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double