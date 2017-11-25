We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts

Kevin De Bruyne sees no reason why Manchester City cannot complete a clean sweep of trophies this season as Pep Guardiola's side continue to swat aside any and all opposition.

City head into Sunday's visit to Huddersfield Town on the back of 16 wins from 17 across all competitions – a sequence interrupted only by an EFL Cup draw and subsequent penalty shoot-out triumph over Wolves.

De Bruyne has been in sensational form and already looks a strong bet to scoop various individual honours at the end of the campaign.

But it is collective glory that interests the Belgium international, whose four goals and nine assists have inspired City to an eight-point lead atop the Premier League, five wins from five in the Champions League to secure qualification to the knockout stages, and a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

"I know I can't win by myself, I can play very good, like I did another season, but I'd prefer even to play less [well] and in the end have some titles," De Bruyne told The Times.

"Since I've been here we've just won a League Cup. It's time to win something major. My feeling is we can win everything.

"That's not to say we're going to win everything. It's so hard to do everything, the four competitions."

Since Chelsea's 2012 triumph, no Premier League side has reached the final of the Champions League but the quintet of English clubs look set to challenge strongly this time around with City, Tottenham and Chelsea already assured of featuring in the knockouts while Manchester United and Liverpool are well placed to join them.

"Against Monaco [in the Champions League last season], we had one bad half and it's done. But Premier League teams are doing much better in the Champions League than the last years," added De Bruyne.

"At the beginning of the season I said to my friends it will be a very good year for all the Premier League teams."