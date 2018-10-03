We can't live in the past – Nacho tells Madrid to move on from Ronaldo

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez told his team to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo after their goalscoring struggles continued on Tuesday.

Holders Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, continuing their poor form.

Madrid are winless in three games and failed to score in three consecutive matches for the first time since 2007.

The LaLiga giants have been unable to replace Ronaldo – who left Madrid for Juventus in July – and Nacho said they needed to look forward.

"Cristiano decided to leave Real Madrid," he said.

"We, the players, cannot do anything about that. It's his decision to make and we can only respect it and thank him for what he has done for us.

"But we can't live in the past or think what this team would be with him."

Ronaldo was prolific across nine seasons with Madrid, including scoring 44 goals last campaign.