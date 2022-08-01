‘We changed society’: Jubilant scenes as England crowned Euro 2022 champions

England’s celebrating players gate-crashed Sarina Wiegman’s press conference and received congratulations including a message from the Queen after beating Germany at Wembley to be crowned Euro 2022 champions.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.

Kelly prodded past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark was cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The dramatic contest was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at the national stadium – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros game, men’s or women’s.

England boss Wiegman was in the middle of her post-match press conference when her jubilant squad burst into the room, singing “it’s coming home” and dancing around the top table, while goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Lucy Bronze did so on top of it.

The party was set to continue on Monday with Wiegman and the players attending a celebratory event in Trafalgar Square, with up to 7,000 fans able to attend.

Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back Euros after her 2017 success with the Netherlands, said: “I think what we’ve done is really incredible.

“I don’t think I’ve really realised what we’ve done, because I’ve not followed everything, but we know all of England is behind us.

“We have had so much support from our fans and I’m so proud of the team, the players and the staff.”

Wiegman subsequently signed off her press conference with the simple statement: “We changed society today.”

In a message shared on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.”

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association and presented Sarina Wiegman’s side with their medals, also congratulated the team, tweeting: “An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all.

“Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W.”

England men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses !! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too.”

As well as a winners’ medal, England forward Beth Mead claimed the Golden Boot award on Sunday, having finished joint top-scorer alongside Germany’s Alexandra Popp with six goals and provided more assists, and was also named player of the tournament.