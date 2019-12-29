We deserved more, says Saints boss Wright after draw

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was relieved to see his side maintain their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw against Ross County – but insisted they deserved all three points.

The Perth outfit were forced to come from behind after Iain Vigurs opened the scoring against the run of play for County.

However, substitute Callum Hendry snatched a deserved point for Saints with a late header that extended their unbeaten streak to five matches.

Wright, who felt Vigurs could have been sent off before his goal for repeated fouling, said: “There’s been two other occasions it’s been like that – and it’s been against them.

“That’s three times we’ve played them and somehow we haven’t managed to beat them.

“We could have done better for their goal and the final ball let us down a bit, but the boys showed character and totally dominated the game.

“A point was the least we deserved. Even at 1-0 we could have got more out of the game.

“I’m pleased with the reaction and pleased to keep the unbeaten run going. It was a good positive performance, but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve and that was one of those occasions.”

This was the fifth time Hendry has come off the bench to score an important goal for St Johnstone and Wright was delighted with the striker’s contribution.

He added: “Chris Kane led the line really well but we knew he wouldn’t last 90 minutes so the plan was to bring Callum on.

“He gets one chance and takes it. What he needs to do is get to the next stage where when he gets starts he becomes a 90-minute player.”

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted his side did not deserve their first point in three matches.

He said: “I have to be honest, we feel as if we probably got more than we deserved.

“There’s no doubt St Johnstone were the better side throughout. Our levels never really got going, if truth be told.

“But obviously there’s a sense of disappointment when you get your noses in front.

“There was a frantic spell after the equaliser and we felt as if we were clinging on a wee bit towards the end. I think we take the point.”