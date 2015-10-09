'We lost control' - Postecoglou

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou felt his team lost control after conceding the opener in their surprise 2-0 loss to Jordan on Thursday.

Jordan took the lead in the first minute of the second half through Hassan Abdel Fattah's penalty, before Hamza Al Dardour sealed the World Cup qualifying win late on.

The Socceroos slipped behind Jordan in Group B through four games in the second round of qualifying.

Postecoglou said his team never recovered after going behind in Amman.

"It was just disappointing to concede the first goal, it came from a long ball and we spoke about being wary of that," a downcast Postecoglou told Fox Sports after the match.

"Once they got a goal up the game became a little chaotic and we couldn’t get into any flow. We had a couple of chances but overall we lost control of the game.

"At the start of the second half we just lost concentration. Unfortunately we didn’t adjust and we conceded.

"When you come to a place like this, the first goal becomes critical. And you can’t get any flow in the game after that. And it gets frustrating for the players."

The Socceroos' next qualifiers are against Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh in November.