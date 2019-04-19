We must beware of beleaguered Brighton, Nuno tells Wolves

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his side to be wary of wounded Brighton at Molineux.

They host the Seagulls in the Premier League on Saturday with Chris Hughton’s side just two points above the relegation zone.

Brighton lost 2-0 at home to Cardiff on Tuesday after Bournemouth thumped them 5-0 at the Amex and they have suffered five straight defeats, including an FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

But Nuno is still wary of a Brighton side who have won taken just seven points in 2019.

“We are going to face a difficult team, they have their own ideas,” he said.

“All the games are the most important because it’s the next one we play. It’s the one everyone is focused on. It’s a tough challenge for both teams.

“The first game against them (a 1-0 defeat in October) was a tough match, but it was a long time ago.

“I have sympathy for all managers because we share the same job, I have sympathy for all the managers around the world – not just in the midlands – because it’s a tough job.”

The squad returned from Marbella on Thursday after spending the week there following the 3-1 defeat at Southampton.

They are eighth in the table, in the hunt for seventh spot which could still yield a Europa League qualifying spot.

Nuno believes their trip to Spain was a success as they prepare for the final five games of the season.

“It was good, we had a good week of training sessions and, at the same time, some social time together,” he said.

“It was nothing to do with tiredness, it was a decision we made a long time ago. It was all planned and it’s for the benefit of the squad.”

Nuno has no fresh injury worries and Ryan Bennett is pushing for a recall after being dropped to the bench.