'We put all our schedule around the Liverpool games. The players are onto me now - we’ve been training at 9 or 10 at night': Liverpool legend admits to intentional training schedule change

Steven Gerrard currently manages out in Saud Arabia

Former Liverpool midfielder has revealed he has intentionally adjusted training session times at Al-Ettifaq to the annoyance of his own players.

The Champions League-winning captain has been in charge of the Saudi Pro League outfit since 2023, initially struggling before stabilising the ship with a squad struggling to keep up with the free-spending sides above them.

The Liverpool-born manager guided his side to a commendable sixth-place finish last season, although his side have struggled for form in the opening stages of the current campaign, sitting ninth after seven games.

Liverpool legend admits to intentional training schedule change

Steven Gerrard has forged a solid career in management

Gerrard has made no secret of his continued love for Liverpool since retiring, having spent a large majority of his career at Anfield on the way to becoming arguably the club's greatest-ever player.

The midfielder spent 12 years as club captain, lifting the Champions League, UEFA Cup and FA Cups while playing a crucial role in each success.

Gerrard is one of the most recognisable faces in English football history (Image credit: Getty Images)

This love has seemingly carried over into his managerial career after Gerrard revealed that he regularly schedules Al-Ettifaq training sessions at unpopular times in order to watch Liverpool games.

"John [Achterberg, goalkeeping coach] and I have got more than one eye on it," Gerrard told The Redmen TV.

"We put all our schedule around the Liverpool games.

"The players are onto me now; we’ve been training at 9 or 10 at night."

Gerrard will be sure to have a keen eye on proceedings this weekend as Liverpool head to the Emirates to face an Arsenal side without a number of key players.

The Merseyside outfit currently sit top of the Premier League, having enjoyed a remarkable start to life under new manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend when Premier League action returns