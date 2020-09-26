We should have scored against Barnsley: Coventry boss Mark Robins

Coventry manager Mark Robins was disappointed his team failed to make their chances count as they were held to a goalless draw by Barnsley.

Callum Styles squandered and early chance for the Sky Blues while Leo Ostigard was unfortunate not to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he struck the crossbar.

Coventry had further opportunities at the end of the first half, none of which troubled Jack Walton in the Barnsley goal, while Matt Godden’s header from Gustavo Hamer’s corner failed to hit the target after the break.

And Robins is aware his team promised much but could not deliver at Oakwell.

“I thought we let them off the hook in the first half,” said the Coventry boss.

“I thought we had the better of the first half. I thought we played well and that was outlined by the fact they changed shape twice and they couldn’t get to grips with it.

“We could have scored, should have scored. My feeling really was that it was just a matter of time. It always sort of felt like there was a little bit more to come from us but never really materialised.

“We saw a lot more tackles in the second half. We were just on the back foot a little bit and I think the conditions were tough. The weather’s changed and the wind was up. It can be like that here and it’s a tough place to come.

“They’ve limited teams to very little in terms of chances and I think we did alright. I think we put in a good number of chances. You know the header from the corner was a brilliant header and we really could have scored.”

The draw saw Barnsley pick up their first point of the season and manager Gerhard Struber is hoping his side can now build on that and start finding the target, having failed to score in their opening three Championship fixtures.

He said: “We had the right control in the game and we changed two times the formation, especially in the second half.

“It was easier for us to find more control in the game and we found in the end also good chances to score goals.

“It was a difficult game, with the opponent in this shape, so from the spirit it was difficult but a plus point for the season and 100 per cent not the last.

“I think the confidence was OK today, especially for my strikers when we score goals. We needed in this situation a big conviction when we have the chance to score goals. For the moment, we don’t always find the right balance, the right, smart decisions when we can’t score goals.

“When we can’t score goals, I think this is the time, this is the moment, this is our challenge. Some new players they can help us. This is the situation at the moment.”