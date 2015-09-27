We wanted to win for Rodgers - Lucas

Showing solidarity with Brendan Rodgers played an important role in Liverpool's win over Aston Villa on Saturday, according to Lucas Leiva.

Pressure has been mounting on the Liverpool manager and Rodgers hit out at the "hysteria" surrounding his position at the club.

But support has come in from Brazilian midfielder Lucas, who insisted the players are behind their boss and wanted to get the three points for him.

"We wanted to win for the manager," Lucas said.

"We know what has been said about him and I think we showed we are a group of players behind him and trying to make everything right.

"We know the pressure is on him but we wanted to play the way he wants us to, and I think we did that."

The 3-2 win at Anfield was Liverpool's first triumph on home soil in the Premier League since August 17 and put them five points behind leaders Manchester United.