'We were 2-0 up and I started thinking, "The clock is going really slow now!"'– Ex-Leeds boss remembers the time his Whites side silenced Manchester United at Old Trafford

Leeds United love nothing more than leading against Manchester United at Old Trafford, though failing to hang on for victory can be a devastating blow...

Leeds United go 2-0 up against Manchester United at Old Trafford under interim manager Michael Skubala
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United were in a precarious position when Michael Skubala took over on a temporary basis from Jesse Marsch in February 2023, with the Englishman facing two Premier League games against Manchester United in quick succession.

Now the Lincoln City manager, Skubala's time as interim boss got off to a flyer in a mid-week game at Old Trafford, with Wilfried Gnonto bagging in the first minute of the game before a Raphael Varane own-goal doubled their lead.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

