We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics

Manchester United star Paul Pogba hit back at critics of his team, saying their three trophies were all that mattered last season.

Despite criticism over their performances, United claimed the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield in 2016-17.

Pogba, in his first season back at Old Trafford, was also questioned after United paid a world-record €105million to sign him from Juventus.

The France international dismissed critics, pointing to the silverware Jose Mourinho's men claimed.

"I accept that we didn't play well - we didn't do this, we didn't do that," Pogba said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

"I know what we did - we won three trophies. That's all I know.

"And that's all that matters. Because you can be the best team in the world, you can play great football and you win zero trophies. And who remembers them? No-one. Right?"

Pogba enjoyed a decent campaign in his first season back at United, the club he left for Juve in 2012.

The 24-year-old said he left the Premier League giants in search of game time, but felt a return was always possible.

"I left Manchester to play. That's all I wanted. Even though I was young, I felt I could play now and I didn't want to wait," Pogba said.

"So if it wasn't with Manchester, it would be with someone else. But in my mind, I knew: 'It's not finished, I might come back'.

"My mum told me this: 'You'll come back one day'."