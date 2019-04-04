Weah defends ‘leader of men’ Brown over derby conduct

Timothy Weah has hailed Celtic captain Scott Brown as a “leader of men” and insists he did nothing wrong to merit the ban he could be facing following Sunday’s Old Firm game at Parkhead.

The midfielder and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard have both been hit with Scottish Football Association disciplinary charges following the Hoops’ 2-1 win.

Both clubs have also been cited relating to the confrontation immediately after Celtic’s victory, which extended their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership to 13 points.

Brown – who raised his arms in triumph in the direction of the Rangers fans immediately after the final whistle – has been accused of breaching a rule which states players, coaches and officials should “act in the best interests of association football”.

Rule 77 also references “improper” behaviour and using “threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour” and carries a minimum two-match suspension for players.

Weah, speaking at Celtic Park at the opening of a new sensory room for children and young people living with auditory, visual or sensory disorders, backed his skipper.

The 19-year-old USA international, on loan from Paris St Germain, said: “It is a derby match and tensions are high and that’s what Scott does.

“He is a leader of men and he shows that and he shows his passion for the club.

“I don’t see a problem with it but we have to respect any decision that has been made.

“Scott Brown is amazing. Ever since I have been here, he is a role model for me.

“Just knowing that people said he was finished and that he has shown the world that he still has it in him is great, he shows that you never give up and always keep going.

“He is doing an amazing job. He is a leader of men and one of the best captains I have ever had.”

Gerrard has been accused of misconduct and offered a fixed one-match touchline ban.

The former Liverpool captain is understood to have been charged over post-match comments made to referee Bobby Madden.

Madden sent off Gers striker Alfredo Morelos for elbowing Brown in the first half and gave Light Blues defender Andy Halliday a post-match second yellow card for remonstrating with the Parkhead skipper over his celebrations.

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig and Rangers substitute goalkeeper Wes Foderingham were booked for their part in the melee.

However, Weah, who scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night after returning to the starting line-up, was “kind of surprised” about the reaction to the aftermath of the match.

He said: “It happens. It is football. I was involved in a similar match, USA v Mexico, and stuff happens.

“It’s a derby match. Tensions are high.

“The guys are super passionate about the game and their club.

“It is understandable but we have moved on and, as you saw against St Mirren, we have moved on in a positive way and that is important.”