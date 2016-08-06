Weigl impressed by Dortmund's new signings

Borussia Dortmund youngster Julian Weigl has been impressed by the club's new signings.

Having lost a number of key men, including captain Mats Hummels, Dortmund have responded by bringing in the likes of Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Raphael Guerreiro and Marc Bartra.

And Weigl, who forced his way into Germany's Euro 2016 squad with some impressive performances last season, has spoken of his admiration for the recent recruits.

"The first impressions are very good," he told the media.

"Everyone brings a new freshness to the team. Everyone is trying to integrate very quickly.

"On a human level, the new lads are top class, and, at a sporting level, you can see real quality in all of them.

"We have strengthened the squad really well. Our management has managed to get some really super new players yet again, who don't just fit in on a sporting level but also on a human level."

The 20-year-old is now hoping to build on last season's success with Dortmund by continuing to grow in his first-team role.

"I have been here for a year now and need to show that I am up to my performances of last year," Weigl added.

"Last year, I could really go for it and had nothing to lose.

"Everyone knows that it is my game to get a lot of the ball and to help build up play.

"I want to develop even more, to try and place that deadly pass and not just go for the easy option."