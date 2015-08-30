Weihrauch strikes twice as Bayern overpower fans

A youthful Bayern Munich side showed no mercy on their supporters club Fanclub Red Power by coasting to a 5-0 friendly victory in sweltering heat on Sunday.

Bayern II forward Patrick Weihrauch showed his promise by adding to the five goals he has already scored in the Regionalliga by scoring twice in the first half in Deggendorf.

Julian Green had put Bayern in front at the Donau-Wald-Stadion, then Gianluca Gaudino and Sebastian Rode struck after the break as the likes of Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben and Phillip Lahm put their feet up a day after beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Bundesliga.

Bayern confirmed the signing of highly rated forward Kingsley Coman on a two-year loan from Juventus during the game, while centre-back Dante is poised to join Wolfsburg.