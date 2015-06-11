Weinzierl extends Augsburg stay

In-demand Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl has decided to extend his stay with the Bundesliga club, signing a contract until 2019.

Schalke were one of the clubs Weinzierl was linked to after the 40-year-old led Augsburg to a fifth-placed finish in 2014-15.

But the former defender and midfielder will stay at Augsburg, signing a deal with no opt-out clause.

"We are honoured when the coach gets such lucrative offers," Augsburg (FCA) sports director Stefan Reuter said.

"This is a reward for the work of the entire club. Not only the extension of the contract in April 2019, but this rejection of other clubs are each clear dedication of a trainer for FCA.

"I am delighted that we can continue working together."

Augsburg's strong performance in 2014-15 means they will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.