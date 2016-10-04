Weiss dropped from Slovakia squad amid breath-test reports

Vladimir Weiss has been dropped from Slovakia's squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Scotland amid reports alleging he refused police requests to undergo a breathalyser test.

Former Manchester City, Rangers and Olympiacos winger Weiss, who now plies his trade with Al-Gharafa in the Qatari Stars League, is understood to have been taken into custody in Bratislava on Sunday having neglected to provide breath or blood samples to officers in a roadside check.

Speaking at a news conference, Slovakia head coach Jan Kozak said: "Regarding Vladimir Weiss, we tried to contact him but unfortunately we failed. We got in touch with his lawyer, who said he would be with us in a short time.

"I'll talk to him. Regardless of whether he is guilty or innocent, I decided that he will not play in the next two matches because we need to work in peace.

"We'll see how the investigation goes and then we will draw conclusions."

Slovakia suffered a last-minute 1-0 defeat at home to England in their opening Group F fixture.