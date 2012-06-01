Welbeck: I can fill Rooney's boots

Following his sending off in the final qualifier against Montenegro, Rooney will not be available for England’s opening two group matches against France and Sweden.

After a enjoying a standout season with the Red Devils, Welbeck, speaking exclusively in the June 2012 issue of FourFourTwo, is confident in his ability to lead the England line, despite being one of the youngest players.

“Can I replace him [Rooney]? I hope so. I like to think I'm a flexible striker who can adapt to different formations," he says.

"I’d be lying if I said I prefer to be up top alone. Like most strikers, I prefer to have a partner up there. But just to be on the pitch is the main thing and I’ll do a job - any job - if I’m asked.”

And Welbeck also stressed the importance of maintaining concentration if England are to do well in Poland and Ukraine.

“I think we’re at our most comfortable when we’re playing our own game and not playing with distraction or fear. That’s the mindset we must have.”

If England’s history in previous major tournaments is any indicator, the Three Lions could be facing a penalty shootout in order to stay in the competition.

Spot-kicks proved their downfall at both Euro 96 and Euro 2004. But Welbeck would have no problem with being asked to take a penalty, offering an assured response.

“I score goals so yeah, my hand will go up, definitely."

Read the full interview with Danny Welbeck in the June 2012 issue of FourFourTwo, which includes a 68-page supplement previewing Euro 2012.



By Carson D McFadden

