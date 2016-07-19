Wellington Silva leaves Arsenal for Fluminense

Wellington Silva has returned home to sign with junior club Fluminense after failing to make an appearance for Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Silva, 23, joins Fluminense on a four-year deal after a turbulent time under contract at Arsenal.

The Brazilian was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2010 but did not receive his work permit to play in England until the 2015-16 season.

Silva spent time on loan at Levante, Alcoyano, Ponferradina, Murcia and Almeria before joining Bolton Wanderers after claiming his permit.

De volta pra casa! Wellington é do Fluzão! July 18, 2016

However, the winger decided to bring his time in Europe to an end, electing to return to the club he joined as an 11-year-old.

"I am very happy. I want to thank Fluminense for this opportunity after so long to go back, I'm eager to start. I am very anxious, really it is like the first time.

"[My] Desire to return has always existed. When I learned that it was possible I was nervous for 10 days.

"I am very happy and I have no words to thank. Now I have to train and get on to the field as quickly as possible."