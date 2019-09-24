Wembley to host Champions League final in 2023

Wembley has been announced as the venue for the Champions League final in 2023.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made the announcement after Tuesday’s executive committee meeting.

The match will mark 10 years since Wembley last staged the final in 2013, when Bayern Munich defeated German rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Bayern Munich won the Champions League the last time the final was held in London in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)

UEFA announced three host cities, with St Petersburg awarded the 2021 final and Munich the 2022 showpiece.

Additionally, Sevilla will stage the Europa League final in 2021 while Belfast will host the European Super Cup the same year.

The old Wembley Stadium hosted European Cup finals in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992, with the modernised venue also staging the 2011 final, which saw Barcelona defeat Manchester United 3-1.

The new Wembley is already set to stage the semi-finals and final of next summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

OFFICIAL: The 2021 UEFA #SuperCup will be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the national football stadium, Windsor Park.— UEFA (@UEFA) September 24, 2019

UEFA also announced that VAR will be used from the beginning of the knockout stages in this season’s Europa League competition.

The executive committee, meanwhile, will recommend to its 55 national associations and all European clubs not to play matches in countries where women have restricted access to stadiums.

UEFA said its third club competition, starting in 2021 with a view to giving “more clubs in more countries a chance to participate in European football”, will be called the Europa Conference League.