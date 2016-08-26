Wenger '99 per cent confident' on Arsenal arrivals as Perez and Mustafi wait in wings

Arsene Wenger is "99 per cent confident" that Arsenal will make additions before the close of the transfer window amid strong links that deals for Lucas Perez and Shkodran Mustafi are near completion.

Deportivo La Coruna striker Lucas is reportedly on the verge of a €20million move to the Emirates Stadium, while the fee for Valencia centre-back Mustafi is said to be almost €40m.

And Arsenal manager Wenger is optimistic of strengthening his squad.

"We are working on the deals, we are not close enough to announce today that they will sign for us," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League contest against Watford.

"Will we sign anybody before the end of transfer window? I'm 99 per cent confident.

"It looks like it will be frenetic until last few days. I expect the next few days to be very busy, so be on alert."

Asked if Arsenal are likely to have a busy transfer deadline day on Wednesday, Wenger responded: "Maybe I'm a bit too optimistic, [but] hopefully we will have done what we wanted before then."

The Frenchman has received criticism in some quarters over a perceived reluctance to spend big in the transfer market, but Wenger reiterated that his main priority is getting the best deal for Arsenal.

"I'm happy when our supporters are happy but my job is to make the right decisions," he added.

"It is exactly the same as contracts for the players. If that makes supporters happy then even better, but my focus is on making right decisions for the club."

With Mustafi seemingly on his way to Arsenal, Wenger also confirmed that centre-back Calum Chambers may be set for a loan move away from north London.

He said: "Will it affect his future? No. Could he go out and play on loan? Yes."

Wenger also insists Arsenal's transfer dealings will not be a distraction against Watford.

"Not for me, not for us," he said. "The priority is to get results and win the next game. We have shot ourselves in our foot, you know, so we have to respond quickly, when you look at other teams they make points already."