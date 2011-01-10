Wenger admits interest in Hazard

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Emirates Stadium and recently admitted it would be his “dream” to play for the Gunners.

Speaking to Channel Stade 2 in French on Friday, Wenger was quizzed about a possible move for the winger, who plays for French side Lille.

Asked if he knew much about Hazard, Wenger said: “That's an interesting question. We follow him and personally I think he has a real talent and he has the level to play for Arsenal, yes.

“You know, you have to realise your dream.”

It has been reported that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Lille and that the Gunners will have first refusal on Hazard.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been tipped to make a move for the former Royal Stade Brainois and Tubize midfielder but Hazard is believed to favour a move to Arsenal, despite reportedly turning them down last summer.

In 88 appearances for Lille, he has bagged 11 goals and has been awarded the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year prize for the past two seasons.

By Joe Whitbread