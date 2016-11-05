Wenger: Arsenal will always be bigger than Tottenham

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will always be a bigger club than Tottenham so long as the club do their job on the pitch.

Spurs will play at a newly developed White Hart Lane from 2018, which with a capacity of 61,000 will be bigger than Arsenal's Emirates Stadium home.

Under Wenger, Arsenal have never finished below Tottenham in the Premier League, but Spurs have closed the gap and Mauricio Pochettino's men were only pipped into second on the final day of last season.

However, Wenger insists he is not concerned by Tottenham's standing and the Frenchman stoked the fires ahead of Sunday's North London derby by claiming that Spurs will remain in Arsenal's shadow as long as the Gunners continue to go from strength-to-strength on the pitch.

"I do not think about Tottenham ever becoming a bigger club than Arsenal," Wenger, whose side are just three points clear of Spurs in the table, was quoted as saying by several national newspapers.

"I think about Arsenal and making us as big as possible, making us stronger.

"We have a strong fan base, maybe the strongest in London, and as long as we do our job Arsenal will always be the stronger.

"No position is guaranteed. It is about doing our job, but at the end of the day everything is decided by what happens on the pitch. That is what the size of a club is about; consistency at the top level. That is just down to us."