Wenger backs Toral for Rangers move

Arsene Wenger confirmed Jon Toral could join Rangers and the Arsenal manager believes it would be a good move for the midfielder.

Toral, 21, is on loan at Granada from the Premier League giants but has made just five LaLiga appearances this season, including being an unused substitute against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Asked if Toral could be joining Rangers, Wenger said: "We work on it to see if it is possible, yes."

Toral came through the Barcelona and Arsenal academies and has had loan stints at Brentford and Birmingham City previously.

Wenger feels a move to Rangers, who are a distant second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, would be beneficial.

"Yes, because he has played games there [at Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him," the Frenchman said.