Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
Using Alexis Sanchez against Sutton United was no risk for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denied introducing Alexis Sanchez off the bench against Sutton United was a risk.
The Frenchman made the seemingly strange decision to bring on the Chile international in the 74th minute, with his side leading 2-0 in the FA Cup.
Wenger's side closed out their two-goal victory on Monday to set up a quarter-final clash with Lincoln City.
The 67-year-old later said he was always confident Sanchez could deal with game time off the bench.
"He is a guy who has a strong body," he said.
"I think on this pitch it is the guy who does not have good co-ordination, who is heavy on his feet, who is in trouble.
"Alexis is more a guy who has very good co-ordination, he is light on his feet. I don't think it was a risk."
Arsenal are next in action with a clash against Liverpool on March 4 before they look to overturn a four-goal deficit at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
