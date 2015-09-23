Wenger hails Arsenal response after derby win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was thrilled with the way his side responded to a disappointing seven days in their 2-1 League Cup win over Tottenham.

The Gunners were shocked by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group game last Wednesday before losing 2-0 to Chelsea in a bad-tempered Premier League clash at the weekend.

However, Arsenal got back to winning ways thanks to two goals from Mathieu Flamini at White Hart Lane, which booked a fourth-round meeting with Sheffield Wednesday next month.

"It was a very intense game, I think we responded very well, physically and mentally," Wenger told Sky Sports after the match.

The Arsenal boss went on to praise the impact of substitute Alexis Sanchez during a tense second half and hinted that a number of fringe players did their first-team prospects no harm with their efforts on Wednesday.

"He [Sanchez] had an impact straight away. I think, at the same time, Tottenham dropped a little bit physically which gave us some space to play," Wenger added.

"I've said many times we have to find the right team in the right game. It's not so much a question of ready or not ready, it's a question of finding the right selection for the next game."

Arsenal travel to Leicester City for their next game in the Premier League on Saturday.