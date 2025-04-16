Quiz! Can you name Arsenal's starting XI from their famous Champions League win over Real Madrid in 2006?

One of the most famous nights in Arsenal European history came back in 2006.

Level at 0-0 in their round of 16 clash first leg with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, the occasion needed a hero, and boy did it get one.

Thierry Henry's mazy run and finish is still widely considered to this day as one of the all-time great goals in the competition, as Arsene Wenger's side emerged 1-0 winners after a 0-0 draw in the second leg back at Highbury.

But could you tell us who started that very game for Arsenal in Madrid that night? We want you to name the 11 players selected by Wenger to start the tie on February 21 2006.

Don't worry, take as much time as you need, with no need to chase the clock on this occasion.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

