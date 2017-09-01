Wenger: Lemar rejected deadline-day Arsenal move

Arsene Wenger admits Thomas Lemar turned down a deadline-day move to Arsenal despite Ligue 1 champions Monaco accepting a reported £90million bid for the France star.

The Gunners had successfully agreed what would have been a club-record transfer fee, only for Lemar to shun a last-minute switch to Emirates Stadium.

Shortly after rejecting Arsenal's advances, the attacking midfielder rubbed salt into the wound by producing a stunning two-goal performance in Les Bleus' 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands.

Wenger confirmed the late breakdown in negotiations was due to Lemar's decision.

"The player has chosen to stay at Monaco," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"I know we live in an era of transparency but at some stage, to respect everybody, you have to not talk too much about that.

"You have to respect what happens on the negotiation side."

Speaking after his starring role for France in Paris, 21-year-old Lemar affirmed his delight at staying with the club he originally joined in 2015.

"I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there," he told Canal+.

"Now I am going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco."