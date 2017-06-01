Wenger must deliver Premier League title, says Arsenal legend Henry

Thierry Henry says Arsene Wenger needs to win the Premier League title after ending speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract.

The Arsenal manager renewed his deal on Wednesday following a season that saw the Gunners finish fifth and miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades, although they did win a third FA Cup in the last four years.

Henry, the club's record goalscorer, feels everyone at the Emirates Stadium is waiting to win the league for the first time since 2004, which he claims must be the target next season.

The 1998 World Cup winner hopes Wenger's successful change to a three-man defence towards the end of 2016-17 can prove the catalyst for a title charge.

Asked if Wenger's decision to stay was correct, Henry told Sky Sports: "Time will tell.

"As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I'm happy to see him at the club.

"They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story."

11 - 69% of Arsenal's trophies under Arsene Wenger were picked up in the Frenchman's first 10 years at the club (11 of 16). Rewind. May 31, 2017

Henry added: "Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself.

"That's what I want to see because raising your game for one day is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games.

"I can only go with what Wenger is saying. He says the team is good enough. He might buy one or two players having, as he's claimed, created a dynamic to win the title finally. But I have heard that before and the year before, and the year before.

"Hopefully a change in system might be the thing that helps them win the title next year."